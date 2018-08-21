DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Colorado will get to decide the way congressional and legislative districts are created. The measures Amendments Y and Z are on the ballot.

A group called Fair Maps Colorado is touring the state on an informational campaign.

The program will have independent commissioners with Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters decide on congressional redistricting.

“It’s about what’s fair and right, it’s not about politics, it’s about giving voices to independent voters and making sure in our elections we have truly fair representation and more competitive elections at every level,” said the Fair Maps Colorado spokesperson.

After the 2020 Census, Colorado is slated to gain an 8th Congressional District.