Filed Under:Chris Watts, Colorado Murder, Frederick, Frederick Police, Local TV, Shanann Watts, Weld County
Christopher Watts appears in court Tuesday morning (credit: CBS)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two small children appeared in court Tuesday morning where he was advised of the charges against him.

Christopher Watts appears in court Tuesday morning (credit: CBS)

Watts faces five counts of first degree murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts tampering with deceased human body. The judge read the charges against Watts in court Tuesday morning and asked Watts if he understood the charges with Watts responding, “Yes.”

The family of murder victim Shanann Watts was in court with her father visibly sobbing.

Two of the five murder charges specify the murder of a victim under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust. All charges are felonies.

frederick missing family transfer frame 0 Murder Suspect Chris Watts Appears In Court To Be Advised Of Charges

(credit: CBS)

The body of Shanann was found buried in a shallow grave near an oil tank where the bodies of her daughters were found on Anadarko Petroleum property.

Court documents suggest Bella and Celeste were killed between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Shanann returned home on Aug. 13.

chris watts 1 Murder Suspect Chris Watts Appears In Court To Be Advised Of Charges

Chris Watts (credit: CBS)

Police arrested Chris Watts, 33, late Wednesday on suspicion of killing his wife and children.

The bodies of the pregnant mother and her daughters were discovered days after they were reported missing from their home in Frederick.

RELATED: Affidavit: Investigators Learn Of Affair; Chris Claims Shanann Strangled 1 Child

Shanann Watts and her daughters’ bodies were found Thursday on property owned by Andarko Petroleum, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers, where Watts worked as an operator.

Autopsies were completed Friday on Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

According to court documents, the girls had been submerged in crude oil for four days.

frederick family 4 Murder Suspect Chris Watts Appears In Court To Be Advised Of Charges

(credit: CBS)

