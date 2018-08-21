WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two small children appeared in court Tuesday morning where he was advised of the charges against him.

Watts faces five counts of first degree murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts tampering with deceased human body. The judge read the charges against Watts in court Tuesday morning and asked Watts if he understood the charges with Watts responding, “Yes.”

The family of murder victim Shanann Watts was in court with her father visibly sobbing.

Two of the five murder charges specify the murder of a victim under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust. All charges are felonies.

The body of Shanann was found buried in a shallow grave near an oil tank where the bodies of her daughters were found on Anadarko Petroleum property.

Court documents suggest Bella and Celeste were killed between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Shanann returned home on Aug. 13.

Police arrested Chris Watts, 33, late Wednesday on suspicion of killing his wife and children.

The bodies of the pregnant mother and her daughters were discovered days after they were reported missing from their home in Frederick.

Shanann Watts and her daughters’ bodies were found Thursday on property owned by Andarko Petroleum, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers, where Watts worked as an operator.

Autopsies were completed Friday on Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

According to court documents, the girls had been submerged in crude oil for four days.