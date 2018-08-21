By Alan Gionet

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus has received the largest private philanthropic commitment in its history, a $120 million gift.

The money comes from the Anschutz Foundation. The Foundation and its chair, billionaire Philip Anschutz, “made the unprecedented commitment to accelerate the campus’s growth and development as one of the newest and most prominent academic medical campuses in the United States.”

The Foundation is no stranger to giving in support of the University of Colorado’s Medical campus in Aurora that bears the Anschutz name. In total over the years, the Foundation has donated $300 million since 2000. This though, is the largest since donation.

“We are proud partners in the development of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and share an ambitious vision for further elevating it among the country’s top medical destinations,” said Philip Anschutz in a statement.

The money will allow for the construction of a new 390,000 square foot interdisciplinary Anschutz Health Sciences Building. It will house faculty leaders in mental and behavioral health including the CU Department of Psychiatry, as well as the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine, the Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, plus classrooms and exhibit space. The university will break ground later this year.

CU has been working to attract and retain top talent.

“This gift, combined with their previous commitments, goes a long way toward ensuring the CU Anschutz Medical Campus is one of the leading medical care, research and education facilities in the world,” said CU President Bruce Benson in a statement.

