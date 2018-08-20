Filed Under:Air Quality Health Advisory, Local TV, Wildfires

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado skies are again filled with smoke and haze as fires still burn in all 12 western states. In the wake of last weekend’s cooldown and bouts with rain, more smoke has pushed into the Rocky Mountain region. Take a look at our CBS4 Rooftop Cam image from Monday morning. Normally you have a clear view of the mountains from this shot. There is so much smoke you can’t even see to the west side of town.

mx1 roof cam 11 Worst Day Of Denver Smoke So Far This Summer

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke for the Front Range and adjacent plains including the Denver metro area. This also includes a large chunk of northern Colorado from Georgetown all the way to the Kansas and the Nebraska state lines.

mx1 lookout mtn cam1 Worst Day Of Denver Smoke So Far This Summer

Widespread smoke is expected to cover the Pacific Northwest, western Canada and all of the northern and central Rocky Mountain states including Colorado.

dave firessmoke Worst Day Of Denver Smoke So Far This Summer

 

There is a small storm system that will move through Colorado on Tuesday this will briefly improve conditions temporary. Unfortunately after the middle of the week more smoke will move right back into the area along with warmer temperatures.

 

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

