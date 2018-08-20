WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people remain in critical condition following last month’s deadly apartment fire at Westbury Apartments in Westminster. Now lawyers claim the complex may have violated building codes.

The Westbury Apartment Complex with 69 units located at 1585 West 115th Avenue in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. July 22.

Lea Hamel, 41, from Venice, Florida and Margaret Kelly, 58, of Westminster died due to “fire related injuries.” Fourteen other people were hurt, some of them critically.

Burg Simpson is representing some of the victims and says the apartments may not have had the required fire resistant walls, floors and ceilings.

Westminster Fire has not commented on those claims.