(credit: CBS)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people remain in critical condition following last month’s deadly apartment fire at Westbury Apartments in Westminster. Now lawyers claim the complex may have violated building codes.

The Westbury Apartment Complex with 69 units located at 1585 West 115th Avenue in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. July 22.

westminster apartment fire 1 Lawyers Claim Complex Violated Building Codes Before Deadly Fire

(credit: CBS)

Lea Hamel, 41, from Venice, Florida and Margaret Kelly, 58, of Westminster died due to “fire related injuries.” Fourteen other people were hurt, some of them critically.

westminster fire 5vomap transfer frame 867 Lawyers Claim Complex Violated Building Codes Before Deadly Fire

Burg Simpson is representing some of the victims and says the apartments may not have had the required fire resistant walls, floors and ceilings.

westminster apartment fire 10pkg transfer frame 1089 Lawyers Claim Complex Violated Building Codes Before Deadly Fire

(credit: CBS)

Westminster Fire has not commented on those claims.

westminster apartment fire 3 Lawyers Claim Complex Violated Building Codes Before Deadly Fire

(credit: CBS)

