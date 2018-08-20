WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of Shanann Watts was found buried in a shallow grave near an oil tank where the bodies of her daughters were found on Anadarko Petroleum property.

The bodies of the pregnant mother and daughters were discovered days after being reported missing from their home in Frederick.

Police arrested Chris Watts, 33, late Wednesday on suspicion of killing his wife and children. He is expected to be formally charged on Monday afternoon.

Autopsies were completed Friday on Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Shanann Watts and her daughters’ bodies were found Thursday on property owned by Andarko Petroleum, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers, where Watts worked as an operator.

According to court documents, the girls had been submerged in crude oil for four days.

The couple had financial problems and filed for bankruptcy in 2015, but so far investigators have not revealed a motive for the killings.

Outside the family’s home in Frederick, north of Denver, a memorial of stuffed animals, balloons, flowers and messages continues to grow.