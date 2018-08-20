By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Millions woke up to a late summer chill in Colorado on Monday with at least one place recording the coldest temperature in 79 years.

Denver International Airport dropped to 46°F at 6:25 a.m. which tied a record low last set in 1939.

The temperature in Yuma dropped to 45°F at 5:54 a.m. which broke the previous record of 46°F set in 2016.

Some places in the foothills and mountains west of Denver fell into the 30s.

The low was 26°F in Walden according to CBS4 Weather Watcher Mark Russell. He said that birds were doing a polar plunge in his iceberg laden birdbath.

The chilly morning followed high temperatures on Sunday that felt more like early October along the Front Range.

Denver’s high on Aug. 19 was just 72°F.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.