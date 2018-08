LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A pig found wandering around the streets of Loveland earlier this month is getting a new home.

Video shows people wrangling the animal outside an apartment complex on Aug. 12.

The pig only calmed down after a Larimer Humane Society worker started patting it on the back. No one was able to find the pig’s owner so it was put up for adoption.

The Larimer Humane Society hasn’t released who adopted the pig.