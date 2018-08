DENVER (CBS4) – Two people are accused of using a massive hail storm in May of 2017 to cheat people out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators say Anthony Lopez and Alisha Smith took advantage of the storm and offered to fix vehicles which were damaged from the storm.

Instead of repairing those vehicles, the two are accused of pocketing the cash and returning the vehicles to their owners with even more damage.

Smith has been arrested. Police are still looking for Lopez.