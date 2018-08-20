  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arvada, Drowning, Tabor Lake, Wheat Ridge
(credit: CBS)

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say a man was pulled from Tabor Lake Monday evening. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Arvada firefighters responded to the scene near Ward Road and 44th Avenue after getting a call that a man was swimming and went under. It’s unclear how long he was under water.

Paramedics pulled him out and treated him at the scene, but were not successful.

Wheat Ridge police are now handling the investigation. Details about the victim have not been released.

