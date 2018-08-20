By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will transport smoke from mainly out-of-state wildfires toward Denver and the Front Range on Monday. The smoke will be easy to see and you may smell it as well. Meanwhile temperatures will stay a couple degrees cooler than they otherwise would be thanks to the smoke which means highs in the upper 70s in the metro area. It will be our third day in a row with highs in the 70s which is somewhat unusual for August. Normally we’re in the upper 80s this time of year.

In terms of rain chances, nearly all of Colorado will stay dry through Monday evening. Then Monday night into Tuesday morning we’ll see a few showers and perhaps a couple lightning strikes in the mountains – it will be some unusual morning rain in the high country to start Tuesday. Then by Tuesday afternoon we’ll start a chance for rain in Denver followed by a good chance for rain Tuesday night.

Sunny, dry, and much warmer weather will return at the end of the week and should continue into the final weekend of August!

