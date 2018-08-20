  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators have not had a chance to speak with one of the most severely injured victims of an explosion in Denver last week. That one person may be key to determining if an explosion was actually caused by natural gas as first thought.

explosion day eddie c raw ec 01 concatenated 094259 frame 16166 Investigators Still Have Not Spoken With Hospitalized Explosion Victim

(credit: CBS)

Nine people were hurt, one critically, last Tuesday afternoon.

The blast leveled much of a four-plex residential building located on Santa Fe Drive between 3rd and 4th avenues in Denver’s Baker Neighborhood.

santa fe explosion toss frame 926 Investigators Still Have Not Spoken With Hospitalized Explosion Victim

(credit: CBS)

Now CBS4 has learned Xcel Energy has finished it’s investigation. Officials say “all systems were working properly” up to the property, according to a source.

Xcel Energy tells CBS4 it’s investigation into the explosion is “closed.”

explosion 4th and santa fe frame 15058 Investigators Still Have Not Spoken With Hospitalized Explosion Victim

(credit: CBS)

Denver’s fire department has not ruled on a cause. It confirms it has not spoken with one victim still hospitalized.

