GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Meeker Elementary School in Greeley shared hugs on Monday during the first day back in class. The school district posted pictures of the love on Facebook.

This is the first time the 500 students have been in their old school after a water main break shut them down in November of 2017.

“It was devastating. The damage was extensive,” explained Deirdre Pilch, the Superintendent of Greeley-Evans District 6. “Not only was the damage to all of the floor coverings, but water had seeped into the walls and most of the furniture was damaged with water and mud.”

Educators and staff were able to see the finished product on Sunday.