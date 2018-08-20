  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:22nd Street, 35th Avenue, Greeley, Local TV, Meeker Elementary School
(credit: Greeley-Evans School District 6)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Meeker Elementary School in Greeley shared hugs on Monday during the first day back in class. The school district posted pictures of the love on Facebook.

This is the first time the 500 students have been in their old school after a water main break shut them down in November of 2017.

“It was devastating. The damage was extensive,” explained Deirdre Pilch, the Superintendent of Greeley-Evans District 6. “Not only was the damage to all of the floor coverings, but water had seeped into the walls and most of the furniture was damaged with water and mud.”

Educators and staff were able to see the finished product on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s