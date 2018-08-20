By Karen Morfitt

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – A week after his daughter and two granddaughters were reported missing, the father of Shanann Watts spoke publicly.

“Thank you everyone for coming out to the vigil and saying all of your prayers. They are greatly appreciated and keep you prayers coming to our family,” Frank Rzucek said.

He spoke briefly, before investigators announced they would charge his son-in-law, Christopher Watts, with nine felony counts including five for murder and one for unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

With every new development, those who call the Frederick area home continued to show their support, stopping by the family’s home and adding to a growing memorial.

Nicole Ramstetter her husband and 1-year-old daughter are just one example.

“That’s just what we are here for. We are all one big family. We are all one big community. We’re here for them,” she said.

On Monday, the Ramstetter’s and dozens of others who have visited the home on Saratoga Trail know that message was heard loud and clear by Shanann’s family.

“With something new coming out everyday, it’s hard having a little one and being a mother. I can never even imagine the pain and everything that the family is going through,” she said.

While she says she can’t speak for everyone paying their respects, she says for her family to Shanann’s thanks is not needed. She says just more love.

“You’ve got to choose love, I think that’s the big piece of it. You just have to choose love,” she said.

Shanann’s father also thanked the Frederick Police Department and all of the other agencies who worked to find his family.

