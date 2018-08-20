  • CBS4On Air

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol are asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crime happened at 1:54 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 just west of Fort Morgan.

The vehicle that was driven by the suspect struck a motorcycle and killed the male rider, according to Colorado State Patrol. The motorcycle had collided with a deer before the fatal collision.

The car was described as being a blue Toyota with an Ehrlich car dealership sticker in the back window. Police say it sustained damage to the front section and it might be missing its bumper bra or the bumper bra may be missing.

Police said they aren’t sure if the car hit the deer carcass.

