Most Evacuations Lifted For Silver Creek Fire Burning Near Kremmling

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people were allowed to return home on Monday afternoon when evacuations were lifted for nearly all residents forced from their homes because of a wildfire burning north of Kremmling.

The Silver Creek Fire has burned nearly 4,800 acres about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling since it started threatening homes last Wednesday afternoon. It was only five percent contained with more than 600 fire personnel fighting the fire.

The American Red Cross had set up a shelter in Kremmling at a middle school at 715 Kinsey Avenue. Grand County also set up an evacuation point at the CSU Extension Hall to provide residents a location to receive information about the fire.

Smoke can be seen from all over Grand County from the Silver Creek Fire. Lightning started the fire on July 19, but had not threatened homes until now. It has burned nearly 4,800 acres and is five percent contained.

The Old Park and Gore Lakes neighborhoods were evacuated including the areas north and south of Highway 134. Those evacuations were lifted at 1 p.m. Monday with the neighborhoods under pre-evacuation status. Latigo Ranch remained under mandatory evacuation.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.