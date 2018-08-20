By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– If Joe Sakic is feeling vindicated after watching the Avs complete one of the best turnarounds in NHL history he wouldn’t let you know it.

“We’re not looking back to last year,” said Sakic. “We feel like last year was a great step. We’re excited with the way the team played and we were able to make the playoffs, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Avs went from the worst team in the NHL in 2016-2017 to a playoff team in 2017-2018. And while that improvement is nice, Sakic did his best to temper expectations when asked if his club is ready to contend for a Stanley Cup as its enters the 2018-2019 season.

“We’re ready to keep trying to get better. We were the youngest team in the league last year. We’re only one year older. We still have a lot of growth to do.”

The Avs will being the season on Oct. 4 against Minnesota.

