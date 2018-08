LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Parents of a newborn at UCHealth in Loveland will have no problems remembering her birthday. That’s because she was born at 18:18 on 8-18-18.

Luciana Castillo was born on Saturday. Her parents were excited for her to be born on the unique date because it reads the same backward and forward: 8-18-18.

But they were surprised at the time she was born, and say it just adds to their special day.