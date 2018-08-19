Filed Under:Civic Center Park, Colorado Classic, Local TV, RiNo
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 Colorado Classic ended with Stage 4 of the race starting and ending in the River North Art District. The women kicked off the races at 10 a.m. with a 9.1 mile circuit down to City Park which they completed four times.

Kendall Ryan, part of the TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank team, took first place in Sunday’s race while Katharine Hall, part of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team, took first place overall.

copter 4 colorado classic frame 87219 Results For Womens Colorado Classic Released

(credit: CBS)

Hall’s teammate, Leah Thomas, finished second in the overall race.

copter 4 colorado classic frame 138923 Results For Womens Colorado Classic Released

(credit: CBS)

The men’s race followed at 12:15 p.m. with an eight-lap circuit totaling 71.2 miles. Those results have not been posted as of this writing.

LINK: Colorado Classic Race Results

