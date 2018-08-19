DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 Colorado Classic ended with Stage 4 of the race starting and ending in the River North Art District. The women kicked off the races at 10 a.m. with a 9.1 mile circuit down to City Park which they completed four times.

Kendall Ryan, part of the TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank team, took first place in Sunday’s race while Katharine Hall, part of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team, took first place overall.

Hall’s teammate, Leah Thomas, finished second in the overall race.

The men’s race followed at 12:15 p.m. with an eight-lap circuit totaling 71.2 miles. Those results have not been posted as of this writing.

LINK: Colorado Classic Race Results