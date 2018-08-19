By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – After a day of watching professional cycling, thousands made their way to the Velorama Music Festival, which was located alongside the race route in the River North Art District, also known as RiNo.

Velorama brought several bands to a large stage including headliner Modest Mous.

“I love being in RiNo. It is a fun day to come out,” said Will Mitchell, an event attendee.

The three day festival brought music, food, drinks, art and cycling to one event.

“We are excited about the (music) lineup,” Mitchell said. “Bringing people out to a place that they wouldn’t go 10-years-ago.”

Artist Mitch Hoffman assembled the “Wheel Wall.” The art wall was made of several decorated bicycle wheels, connected through chains. Velorama attendees could peddle the wheels, making the art spin.

“It has been fun to watch people play around,” Hoffman said. “People want something to look at, when there is no band playing.”

Children, and adults, spent time spinning the wheels and taking pictures with the wall.

“I love having pieces out in the street for people to play with,” Hoffman said.

Velorama ends Sunday evening in RiNo as cyclists race the fourth and final stage of the Colorado Classic. Tickets will cost $10 for adults. Children under the age of 10 get in free.

