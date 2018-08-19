  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Classic, Local TV, RiNo Art District, River North Art District, Velorama

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – After a day of watching professional cycling, thousands made their way to the Velorama Music Festival, which was located alongside the race route in the River North Art District, also known as RiNo.

velorama impact 10pkg transfer frame 551 Music, Art & Cycling Bring People To One Event

(credit: CBS)

Velorama brought several bands to a large stage including headliner Modest Mous.

“I love being in RiNo. It is a fun day to come out,” said Will Mitchell, an event attendee.

The three day festival brought music, food, drinks, art and cycling to one event.

velorama impact 10pkg transfer frame 199 Music, Art & Cycling Bring People To One Event

(credit: CBS)

“We are excited about the (music) lineup,” Mitchell said. “Bringing people out to a place that they wouldn’t go 10-years-ago.”

Artist Mitch Hoffman assembled the “Wheel Wall.” The art wall was made of several decorated bicycle wheels, connected through chains. Velorama attendees could peddle the wheels, making the art spin.

velorama impact 10pkg transfer frame 1039 Music, Art & Cycling Bring People To One Event

(credit: CBS)

“It has been fun to watch people play around,” Hoffman said. “People want something to look at, when there is no band playing.”

Children, and adults, spent time spinning the wheels and taking pictures with the wall.

“I love having pieces out in the street for people to play with,” Hoffman said.

Velorama ends Sunday evening in RiNo as cyclists race the fourth and final stage of the Colorado Classic. Tickets will cost $10 for adults. Children under the age of 10 get in free.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

