PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – Summertime in Colorado means Palisade peaches. It also means it’s time for the Peach Festival in Palisade happening this weekend.

One person claimed sweet victory in the peach eating contest on Saturday.

The rule is eat as many locally grown peaches as you can in 90 seconds. It came to a tie between two men who ate six peaches each.

After a tie breaker, the winner ate five more peaches in just 45 seconds.

LINK: Palisade Peach Festival