By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature is starting the new week off with a preview to fall as an area of low pressure passes just to our north and east.

North to northwest winds behind the weather system will usher in air that is more like what we’d expect to see in early October.

We’ll also see occasional bouts of cloud cover with scattered showers. There could even be a thunderstorm or two on the northeast plains.

We are not expecting an all day washout.

Western and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today.

