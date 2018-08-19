  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animals, Hiking, Ireland, Mountains, Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, outdoors, recreation, Search And Rescue, Wildlife
(credit: Facebook/Mourne Mountain Rescue Team)

MOURNE MOUNTAINS, N. Ireland (CBS4) — A teenage hiker suffered multiple injuries Friday when struck by a cliff-jumping sheep.

Rescuers found the hiker on a steep hillside below a rocky out-cropping.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team stated in a Facebook post that the young male was walking with a group when he was “hit by a sheep jumping from an adjacent crag.”

A crag is defined as a steep or rugged rock face.

The rescue team’s post did not make clear whether the sheep jumped directly into the hiker or fell onto him from the bluff above.

The hiker was believed to have suffered injuries to his head, neck, back, groin and leg.

The 17 members of the rescue team removed the hiker safely from the hillside and sent him to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation lasted three and a half hours.

The sheep was believed uninjured and left the area on its own.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s