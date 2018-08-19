MOURNE MOUNTAINS, N. Ireland (CBS4) — A teenage hiker suffered multiple injuries Friday when struck by a cliff-jumping sheep.

Rescuers found the hiker on a steep hillside below a rocky out-cropping.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team stated in a Facebook post that the young male was walking with a group when he was “hit by a sheep jumping from an adjacent crag.”

A crag is defined as a steep or rugged rock face.

The rescue team’s post did not make clear whether the sheep jumped directly into the hiker or fell onto him from the bluff above.

The hiker was believed to have suffered injuries to his head, neck, back, groin and leg.

The 17 members of the rescue team removed the hiker safely from the hillside and sent him to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation lasted three and a half hours.

The sheep was believed uninjured and left the area on its own.