By Melissa Garcia

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a new king in the Rocky Mountain wetlands. Moose are increasing in population. Researchers are conducting a study using GPS tracking collars to learn more about the magnificent mammals.

The large increase since the 1980’s has led to a decrease in important plants, experts said.

The pristine views and lush landscape at rocky mountain national park are home to a growing number of moose that have become used to seeing people.

“They tend to be fairly calm about it. And that’s what sometimes can be dangerous, because it entices people to maybe get closer than they should get,” said Hanem Abouelezz, a landscape ecologist.

She said park staff was tracking moose with GPS collars to figure out just how many live there and how to best manage the valuable ungulates.

“We have a GPS unit inside the collars. And it will get twice a day locations every day for as long as that collar is active,” said John Mack, a park ranger.

The vast majority of the moose live on the park’s east side, where they’re munching on Willow that is almost entirely eaten.

“I wouldn’t say that moose are decimating habitat… but the information we do have led us to ask these questions,” Abouelezz said.

Since beginning the study, researchers have put the trackers on nine moose. Their goal is to track a total of 40.

The animals will wear the collars for four to five years.

LINK: Living With Moose

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.