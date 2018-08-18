By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The line in front of the Denver Dumb Friends League started early Saturday morning and stretched around the building.

“By the time they opened the doors we looked back it was huge. It was a big line,” said Priscilla Umholtz who came up from Colorado Springs.

She got to the shelter early to get a friend for her dog, Lucky. She struck gold with Chiquita.

“When they brought her in, it was just like it was meant to be. She warmed up real quick and when she got introduced to my little dog Lucky, it was like they were sisters.”

Hundreds of people came out for the Clear the Shelter event which waived adoption fees for those hoping to add to their families and make a difference.

“I feel like whenever you do a shelter dog, not only are you saving a life for them, but you’re enriching your own life,” said Dani Owen. She’s is going home with a new kitten.

“This is just perfect. It makes you happy to know that people that don’t want their cats or kittens that they are finding homes. That’s nice.”

She named him 8 Ball.

“This is for the family because we love black cats and so this is a perfect fit.”

She has rescued pets before and hopes 8 Ball will provide the love and comfort her other pets have and that she can do the same for him.

“It’s a family member. Something to love and that’s the way we treat them, the way we feel.”

More than 600 shelters participated in the nationwide event which not only helped find homes for pets, but raised awareness for the work shelters do each day.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.