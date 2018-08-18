COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An officer shot and critically injured continues to fight for his life, but officials say he’s doing much better.

Officer Cem Duzel was shot on Aug. 2. He’s still in critical condition, but stable.

Duzel and other officers responded to a shots fired call when they were confronted by a man with a gun. That man, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was also shot and sent to the hospital where he remains.

On Aug. 9, Colorado Springs police posted on their Facebook page saying “We are happy to report Cem is taking some breaths on his own.”

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.