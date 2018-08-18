  • CBS4On Air

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A pig found running around Loveland is now up for adoption. Video shows people wrangling the animal outside an apartment complex.

It only calmed down after a Larimer Humane Society worker started patting it on the back. No one has been able to find the pig’s owner.

pig loose in loveland apartments 3 stephen sarvis Lost Pig Now Up For Adoption

(credit: Stephen Sarvis)

One woman, Michelle Bauer, helped officers corral the pig by using plastic barriers to guide the animal up a ramp and into a van.

Bauer, who describes herself as an “old farm girl” says it’s been decades since she actually dealt with any livestock.

“I guess I haven’t lost my skill or instinct,” she laughed.

LINK: Larimer Humane Society

