LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A pig found running around Loveland is now up for adoption. Video shows people wrangling the animal outside an apartment complex.

It only calmed down after a Larimer Humane Society worker started patting it on the back. No one has been able to find the pig’s owner.

One woman, Michelle Bauer, helped officers corral the pig by using plastic barriers to guide the animal up a ramp and into a van.

Bauer, who describes herself as an “old farm girl” says it’s been decades since she actually dealt with any livestock.

“I guess I haven’t lost my skill or instinct,” she laughed.

