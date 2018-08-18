By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A fairly potent weather system will cross the northern Rockies this weekend bringing much cooler air and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We may even see a light dusting of high elevation snow above 13,000 feet!

A few of the storms today could become strong to severe on the eastern plains.

In the wake of the storm system tomorrow there could still be a few showers in northern and northeast Colorado along with a cold wind.

Highs in Denver may struggle to hit 70 degrees Sunday and lows may start in the upper 40s by Monday!

If you are headed to the Broncos game tonight there is a 30% chance to see a quick shower or storm during the first half of the game.

