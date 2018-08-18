DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has some fun news to share about a new project created by people with disabilities.

In one corner of the museum, visitors use their imagination to turn a handful of plastic into just about anything.

At the Discovery Zone, learning big concepts starts with learning about what’s around you and what it could be.

“You know it’s not like at home where it’s like ‘don’t go in there… don’t touch that’. Not that that’s our home, but in the world at large,” said Julie Mosely.

Children like Julie and Brett Mosely’s daughter, Isla, used the Discovery Zone like cupcakes and pizza with material donated by a group teaching craftman skills to people with autism.

“I think it will just make her a more well-rounded adult. She experiences a lot and explores a lot of things,” Brett said.

The Discovery Zone is open everyday at the museum and is included in general admission.

