DENVER – In just one week, local Denver stars are pairing up with professional dancers for the annual Dancing with Denver Stars Gala, put on by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

The gala serves as one of the largest fundraising opportunities for the organization, providing arts education for 20,000 students in the Denver Metro area each year.

“The reason we created the ‘Dancing with the Denver Stars’ was to showcase the Cleo Parker Robinson’s Work in the community,” said board chair Gwen Brewer. “From the very beginning, they’ve always done education and outreach in the community. Most people who’ve known her for over 30 years didn’t even know that and I think this event really helped showcase that.”

The Dancing with Denver Stars Gala is Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Denver Ceity Center. CBS4’s Joel Hillan will be competing this year! CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event.