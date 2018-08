DENVER (CBS4) – Chad Kelly and the Broncos second team offense scored quickly after taking the field on Saturday night against the Bears.

The first TD of many for 1️⃣4️⃣ 😎#CHIvsDEN pic.twitter.com/Ng2vkzu1jl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 19, 2018

Kelly threw a 16 yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the second quarter. Sutton was running a seam route and Kelly threw a precise pass between defenders.

That brought the Broncos lead to 20-7.

Chad Kelly throws lasers! #Broncos — Eric Christensen (@cbseric) August 19, 2018

