DENVER (HOODLINE) – Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Denver? From a brewery to a biscuit shop, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Birdcall

A newcomer to University, Birdcall is a new age Southern spot that’s located at 1535 E. Evans Ave. Visitors can expect a tech-savvy experience with custom-built kiosks and bike-repair stations.

On the menu, look for locally-sourced chicken from family farms, buns made fresh at Aspen Baking Company and coffee from the Corvus Coffee Roasters. The spot, which has multiple locations throughout Colorado, features Southern biscuits served with fried chicken and honey butter; crispy chicken tossed in jerk chicken spice, grilled pineapple and mayo; and Rosenberg’s everything bagel, topped with crispy chicken, buttermilk herb mayo, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato and lettuce.

Rise & Shine

Wander over to 76 S. Pennsylvania St. in Speer and you’ll find Rise & Shine, another spot to find Southern biscuits. The menu offers biscuits named after Carolinian cities. Check out the Raleigh, a biscuit served with roast beef, cheddar and horseradish. Or, look for the Charlotte, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Pair your meal with a drink from the classic coffee bar: espressos, Americanos, macchiatos, lattes and mochas are all available.

Leven Deli

A Golden Triangle newcomer, Leven Deli is located at 123 W. 12th Ave. Visitors can dine-in or “bike-through,” and the menu includes items like pastrami burritos, stuffed with pastrami, Jarlsberg, scrambled farm eggs, potatoes and green chilis. Meat lovers, check out the Pigs in a Blanket: breakfast sausage wrapped in flakey rugelach pastry dough, topped with maple sugar and served with deli mustard.

Specialty sandwiches include the Italian: ham, pepperoni, mortadella, shredded lettuce, bananas peppers, onions, provolone, mayo, vinegar and herbs on a baguette. For a lighter option, try the Deli Salad: croutons, feta, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, pepperoncinis and spiced sunflower seeds tossed with buttermilk yogurt dressing.

Dos Luces Brewery

Dos Luces Brewery has made its debut at 1236 S. Broadway in Platte Park. Rather than brewing its beers with barley, Dos Luces opts for corn. According to the brewery’s website, “Dos Luces” (two lights) represents the shop’s two core types of beer, a corn-based Chicha and a corn and maguey-based Pulque.

Visitors can try the Chicha, brewed with malted blue corn, mixed with whole kernels of Peruvian purple corn to give it a distinctive color and flavor. Or, tastthe Pulque: blended maguey nectar brewed with a malted blue corn and a touch of cinnamon and mixed with fruits with spicy, sweet and sour flavors.

Article provided by Hoodline.