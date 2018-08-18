  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 5th annual Aurora Global Fest is happening on Saturday in Aurora. Featured at the event: food, dancing, traditional clothing and cultural displays from dozens of countries.

Aurora’s Global Fest is very unique because we celebrate diversity, arts, culture and we also celebrate economic contribution of our international community to Aurora,” said Minsoo Song, administrative specialist for the City of Aurora and one of the event organizers.

Global Fest runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center on the Great Lawn. It’s free to attend. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of this event.

LINK: Global Fest

