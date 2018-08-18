Colorado Buffaloes fans sing a school song along with Colorado Buffaloes players after a 47-6 Buffaloes win over the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on October 1, 2016. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder says it will start selling beer and wine on Folsom Field concourses during the 2018 season. Until now, fans could only purchase alcohol in beer gardens and weren’t allowed to return to their seats with with the drinks.

The university says they will limit one beverage per customer, and those customers will need to show identification. Alcohol sales will also stop at the end of the third quarter.

Officials stated in an online article fans and vendors showed responsible behavior the last four years.

“We wanted to do this in a phased approach to ensure responsible behavior and safety. We are also seeing many of our peers offer this amenity, so in some ways we are catching up to what’s becoming a more common practice at collegiate sporting events,” Athletic Director Rick George said.

As part of the changes at Folsom Field, fans will also see new walk-through metal detectors at the gates. Officials hope they will speed up the entry process.

The CU Buffs will host six games at Folsom Field this year:

• Saturday, Sept. 15 vs. New Hampshire (3 p.m.)

• Friday, Sept. 28 vs. UCLA (7 p.m.)

• Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Arizona State (Time TBA)

• Saturday, Oct. 27 vs. Oregon State (Time TBA)

• Saturday, Nov. 10 vs. Washington State (Time TBA)

• Saturday, Nov. 17 vs. Utah (Time TBA)

Tickets can be purchased at www.cubuffs.com.