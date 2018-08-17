The dog days of summer are almost over, but spoiling your animal is always in season!

The 8th Annual Denver Pet Expo is back at the National Western Complex this weekend. Saturday and Sunday you can shop, play, and learn more about your creature, or even adopt a new one! Admission is free. All well-behaved pets are welcome.

denverpetexpo.com

Sleep Tight Colorado is hosting their 8th Annual 5K Pajama Jog” at Denver’s City Park. Saturday morning, sport your comfy pj’s and hit the pavement on this fun run. 100 percent of proceeds will go toward buying sleeping bags for the homeless. It’s $25 to enter the race.

https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Denver/SleepTightColorados8thAnnual5KPajamaJog

As summer comes to a close, swing into the school year at Little Man Ice Cream. Saturday night, take a free swing dance class, then indulge in some ice cream and live music starting at 7:30 p.m. No experience is required and it’s free to attend.

littlemanicecream.com

Head to downtown Golden for a weekend of art and live music at the 28th Annual Golden Fine Arts Festival. The event is expected to draw in more than 35,000 people over two days. Enjoy food from local vendors and activities for kids at the free, all-ages event.

goldenfineartsfestival.org