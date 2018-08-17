DENVER (CBS4) – Americana string band, Old Crow Medicine Show, is playing at Red Rocks and supporting a statewide initiative to bring music education to every student. The band donated tickets for a Take Note Colorado fundraiser.

“Our goal is to raise half-a-million dollars tomorrow night, and that’s a big step,” Governor John Hickenlooper said of the Friday, August 17th fundraiser.

In addition to the donated tickets, Porchlight Real Estate Group, is making a significant donation to the cause and bringing 1600 of their staff and clients to the concert.

“It’s been great. We’ve had some of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands in Colorado, The Fray, One Republic, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Lumineers, they’re all donating their time and going out and doing out reach. Isaac Slade of The Fray has been co-chair of the whole thing from the start, and has gone to schools all over the state of Colorado. Just done an amazing job,” the Governor explained.

Take Note Colorado is a statewide initiative to provide access to musical instruments and educators for every students who want to learn. The initiative began in January 2017 with a partnership between Hickenlooper, Isaac Slade, philanthropist and musician Libby Anschutz, Pat Stryker and Cheryl Zimlich of the Bohemian Foundation, and Jamie Van Leeuwen, senior advisor to the Governor.

“We’ve had a significant impact on some of the schools in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado, and in Denver, Grand Junction, and we’re really just trying to build the framework by which we can achieve the overall goal,’ Hickenlooper told CBS4.

Take Note Colorado includes collecting “gently used” instruments and repurposing them, providing new instruments, and connecting schools with groups that already provide music education experiences.

“When kids are studying music, they do better in math. They get along better with other kids in school. There’s just study after study that shows, getting kids involved in music and art at an early age, increases all kinds of outcomes. So this is our goal in Colorado, any kid who wants to learn to play music doesn’t matter how low income their family come from, they’re going to get a chance. They’re going to get an instrument and a teacher, and they’re going to get to learn how to play music,” Hickenlooper said.