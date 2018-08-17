Breaking NewsCoroner Positively Identifies Bodies Found Belong To Watts Family
By Makenzie O’Keefe

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– The community of Frederick will gather for a candlelight vigil on Friday night, to honor the pregnant mother and her two little girls who were allegedly killed by their father.

Shanann Watts disappeared with their two daughters on Monday sometime before 2 p.m. Chris Watts was arrested Wednesday evening and taken to Weld County Jail just after 11:30 p.m.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” explained Kelley Trippy, a neighbor of the Watts family.

Trippy said two months ago, she and her husband had the Watts over for dinner.

“She introduced me to her husband and kids. She was just so much fun. So much fun,” Trippy said. “For the short time I got to know the whole family I never would have suspected this would ever happen.”

It’s a feeling that’s echoed across the neighborhood. Trippy is one of many helping to organize a candlelight vigil on Friday night, to honor the mother and two girls, ages 3 and 4, whose lives were taken too soon.

“When were a really small community it is really tough so I feel like it will help with that grieving process,” she said.

People have come to the Watts home to place stuffed animals candles and cards along the sidewalk. What Trippy believes the community needs now, is each other.

“For all of us to start grieving because even if you didn’t know them, this is hard,” Trippy explained.

Neighbors say the vigil is a way for those who knew the family, and even those who didn’t to honor Shanann, Celeste and Bella.

“For me, it’s saying im sorry it happened to you. Im really sorry it happened to you,” Trippy said, teary eyed. “You didn’t deserve it; your daughters didn’t deserve this.”

The candlelight vigil will take place in front of the Watts home in Frederick at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Organizers will have candles to hand out to people who attend.

