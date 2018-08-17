By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Through a chance encounter and help form a local non-profit, a single mother can finally focus on the bigger picture.

“I just want to further my education and be the best mom I can be,” said Ebony Buckner.

CBS4 first introduced you to Ebony, 33, in July. She was taking between eight trains and buses daily in order to get herself to work and her son to school.

Anita Holland happened to be watching the news that evening.

“I think sometimes your heart is just drawn to somebody and I guess I just saw hers,” said Anita.

Anita met with Ebony and quickly realized, the bus fare was the least of her concern.

“For me it just started with wanting to get this lady a bus pass… and then I found out a little bit more,” said Anita.

In an attempt to escape an unhealthy relationship, Ebony found herself living out of a suitcase with her 6-year-old son, Shamar.

Anita called CBS4 and we reached out to the Butterfly Foundation. A local non-profit that exists solely to help people like Ebony, carve a path to success.

One month later, we met the foundation’s Executive Director, Deborah Givray alongside Anita at Ebony’s new apartment. American Furniture Warehouse and CORT, delivered brand new furniture. Shamar finally has his very own bed.

“I don’t have to worry about like someone telling me like “get out, you have to go.” Ebony continued, “Shamar is just so much happier because he can go in the fridge when he wants.”

Anita struggled to fight back tears. In just a short month, the two have become great friends.

“Sometimes it’s a wink from God you know, sometimes there’s just something that puts you at the right place at the right time…”

Ebony is now closer to work and closer to Shamar’s school which also means less commuting and more time to focus on the future of her family.

“I just want to further my education and just be the best mom that I can that’s like my only focus. Time to fly,” she said.

Givray gave Ebony a necklace to remind her that she is strong and people care. It says, “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over she became a butterfly.”

Before Givray headed off to the foundation’s next big give, she announced that ebony would be getting a total makeover. Ebony’s reaction? Priceless.

