Breaking NewsCoroner Positively Identifies Bodies Found Belong To Watts Family
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Furniture Warehouse, Butterfly Foundation, Fare Increase, Local TV, RTD
(credit: CBS)

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Through a chance encounter and help form a local non-profit, a single mother can finally focus on the bigger picture.

“I just want to further my education and be the best mom I can be,” said Ebony Buckner.

butterfly donation rs raw 01 concatenated 114717 frame 37381 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

Ebony Buckner (credit: CBS)

CBS4 first introduced you to Ebony, 33, in July. She was taking between eight trains and buses daily in order to get herself to work and her son to school.

Anita Holland happened to be watching the news that evening.

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 302 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

(credit: CBS)

“I think sometimes your heart is just drawn to somebody and I guess I just saw hers,” said Anita.

Anita met with Ebony and quickly realized, the bus fare was the least of her concern.

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 939 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

Anita Holland (credit: CBS)

“For me it just started with wanting to get this lady a bus pass… and then I found out a little bit more,” said Anita.

In an attempt to escape an unhealthy relationship, Ebony found herself living out of a suitcase with her 6-year-old son, Shamar.

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 2205 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

(credit: CBS)

Anita called CBS4 and we reached out to the Butterfly Foundation. A local non-profit that exists solely to help people like Ebony, carve a path to success.

One month later, we met the foundation’s Executive Director, Deborah Givray alongside Anita at Ebony’s new apartment. American Furniture Warehouse and CORT, delivered brand new furniture. Shamar finally has his very own bed.

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 1720 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I don’t have to worry about like someone telling me like “get out, you have to go.” Ebony continued, “Shamar is just so much happier because he can go in the fridge when he wants.”

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 1600 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

(credit: CBS)

Anita struggled to fight back tears. In just a short month, the two have become great friends.

“Sometimes it’s a wink from God you know, sometimes there’s just something that puts you at the right place at the right time…”

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 2230 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

(credit: CBS)

Ebony is now closer to work and closer to Shamar’s school which also means less commuting and more time to focus on the future of her family.

“I just want to further my education and just be the best mom that I can that’s like my only focus. Time to fly,” she said.

butterfly foundation gives 6pkg frame 2428 It Started With A Bus Pass And Turned Into An Apartment, New Furniture For Mom In Need

(credit: CBS)

Givray gave Ebony a necklace to remind her that she is strong and people care. It says, “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over she became a butterfly.”

Before Givray headed off to the foundation’s next big give, she announced that ebony would be getting a total makeover. Ebony’s reaction? Priceless.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s