  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camenisch Park, Federal Heights, Missing Woman, Rosio Flores, Westminster Police Department

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Westminster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in Federal Heights more than a month ago.

rosio flores via wpd 2 Missing Woman: Police Ask For Help Finding Rosio Flores

Rosio Flores (credit: Westminster Police Department)

Investigators say Rosio Flores attended a family event at Camenisch Park on July 10.

At approximately 8 p.m., Rosio told family members she was going to walk home, to the 8600 block of Zuni Street.

Rosio has not been seen nor heard from since.

rosio flores via wpd Missing Woman: Police Ask For Help Finding Rosio Flores

Rosio Flores (credit: Westminster Police Department)

Investigators say Rosio’s family did not report her missing for several weeks.

“The family waited for a couple of weeks before reporting her missing to us. We then had to wait some additional time to get pictures from the family,” police said on Facebook. “We actually only received the report about a week ago.”

Rosio is described as white woman of Hispanic descent. She’s 5-foot-3, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos.

rosio flores via wpd 3 Missing Woman: Police Ask For Help Finding Rosio Flores

Rosio Flores (credit: Westminster Police Department)

If anyone has information on Rosio’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Luis López with the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4244 (Case Number 2018-13256.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s