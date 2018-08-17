WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Westminster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in Federal Heights more than a month ago.

Investigators say Rosio Flores attended a family event at Camenisch Park on July 10.

At approximately 8 p.m., Rosio told family members she was going to walk home, to the 8600 block of Zuni Street.

Rosio has not been seen nor heard from since.

Investigators say Rosio’s family did not report her missing for several weeks.

“The family waited for a couple of weeks before reporting her missing to us. We then had to wait some additional time to get pictures from the family,” police said on Facebook. “We actually only received the report about a week ago.”

Rosio is described as white woman of Hispanic descent. She’s 5-foot-3, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos.

If anyone has information on Rosio’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Luis López with the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4244 (Case Number 2018-13256.)