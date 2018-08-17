Breaking NewsCoroner Positively Identifies Bodies Found Belong To Watts Family
By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In order to provide student athletes proper care during rare injuries, staff with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children hosted further training for athletic trainers in Cherry Creek School District.

High school athletic trainers met at Cherokee Trails High School, and went through hours of medical training. Using life-like mannequins, those involved learned how to treat students who suffered from rare injuries like lightning strikes, life threatening heat stroke, and severe allergic reactions.

“(Athletic trainers) are the first ones that have to respond to a potentially life threatening situation,” said Dr. Sue Kirelik, doctor with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “(A lightning strike) is pretty rare in youth athletes. So, when that happens, it is important to have ran through it multiple times so the response is automatic.”

Ashley Krause, lead athletic trainer for the district and Cherokee Trail High, said the training would improve the likelihood of athletes surviving rare injuries.

“When emergencies happen, time is everything,” Krause said.

The hospital provided training and brought the mannequins, which were able to speak, simulate breathing and heart rate and even blink.

Krause said training with other district staff employees was important, so conference meets were more safe.

“We are all on the same page if emergency happens,” Krause said. “Hopefully something like this never happens. But, I feel confident that if it were to happen, we would have the best ability to help the kids.”

Some of those attending the training said other school districts expressed interest in the hospital providing further training to their staff.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

