By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Other than Tuesday, most of this week has been dry. That will gradually change on Friday and especially on Saturday thanks to the combination of increasing moisture across Colorado and and upper-level storm system that will take advantage of the moisture and create thunderstorms.

The chance for thunderstorms around Denver and along most of the Front Range is about 20% the chance is somewhat higher along the Palmer Divide the far southeast side of the metro area. Most thunderstorms late Friday will not be a severe but a few could produce hail up to the size of quarters and/or damaging wind up up to 60 mph. Locations between I-25 and the far Eastern Plains are under a “marginal” threat for severe weather on Friday.

Overall we expect a better chance for thunderstorms on Saturday during the afternoon and evening along with a slightly better chance for a few severe storms. We’re once again under a “marginal” threat for severe weather on Saturday although some areas may eventually be upgraded to a slight risk. The concerns are hail and wind.

Most of the rain should be wrapping up before the start of the Broncos game Saturday evening but we’ll start the game with a 30% chance followed by decreasing chances as the game goes on.

Sunday should be mainly dry and noticeably cooler with highs in the 70s behind the storm system responsible for the active weather on Friday and Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.