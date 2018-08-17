LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Lakewood police officer who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago was released from the hospital on Friday.

Agent O'Donnell was released from St. @StAHospital today at noon. He was surrounded by friends and family as he headed home to continue his recovery. Thank you all for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/GJ1Y4bwVoI — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 17, 2018

The Lakewood Police Department says Agent Mark O’Donnell still has a long recovery ahead. You can see he has casts on both arms, and braces on his neck and left leg.

O’Donnell was on duty when he was involved in a crash at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue about 1 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Witnesses tell CBS4 that a driver turned into the Walmart parking lot just before the crash.

“In that moment I’m like, there’s absolutely no way that she can make this turn,” said Melinda Hudson who witnessed the crash.

“He had to have gone 20 feet flying in the air. You can see from where the bike is to where his boots are, that’s how far he traveled,” Hudson said.

A Denver police dispatcher named Erica happened to pass by shortly after the crash and pulled over to help.

“Mark has since exclaimed that he is sure that he his alive thanks to Erica’s quick thinking and applied knowledge during this critical incident. And last Friday, the pair reunited, and despite the circumstances, everyone was all smiles,” the Denver Police Department said on Facebook.