By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – This week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed a 10% increase in extreme drought conditions across Colorado, growing from 35 to 45%.

Parts of Summit, Grand and Clear Creek Counties have been added into the D3 (extreme) category due to below normal precipitation, high rates of evaporation and low stream flows.

The extreme drought has expanded as far north as Moffat County in northwest Colorado. Exceptional drought continues to grip areas near Telluride and Durango.

Nearly two million people living in Colorado are experiencing some stage of drought.

Meanwhile in parts of northeast Colorado conditions have improved thanks to steady rain from afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

porative demand and much below normal streamflows. Many NWS Cooperative Observers have had below to much below normal precipitation in August. However, there is a tilt toward above normal precipitation on the one and three month outlooks issued by CPC today. There is a ~60% chance of El Nino this fall (September – November) increasing to ~70% chance this winter.