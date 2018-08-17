By Shawn Chitnis

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman caring for a dog and seen with the animal on surveillance video as it bites another woman on a restaurant patio, turned herself into police on Friday so investigators could examine the dog.

“It was quite shocking that it had happened,” said Cindy Nigg, the manager of Rockabillies. “We’ve never had any problems with dogs on our patio before.”

Police say the woman in the video has fostered the dog for about a month but is not the owner. She brought the animal to the department on Friday afternoon so they could check the status of its vaccinations. Information important to helping the victim in this case get treatment. She is healing from her injuries and her vision should recover, according to detectives.

“Just for the safety of others, we want people to feel safe on our patio,” said Nigg. “It’s a shame we had to do that.”

The bar posted a new sign this week explaining that dogs are no longer allowed on the patio. The dog bite earlier in the month was the first case for the restaurant and staff want it to be the last.

“Just that the lady would take off, pretty surprising,” said Nigg. “I wish you would have stuck around so we could have helped her in the right way.”

It took more than a week for the woman to meet with police. In the video you see her checking on the victim, entering the restaurant and then leaving with the dog. Police have not said what made her contact them or if she explained why she left. Detectives say all parties are now cooperating with their investigation.

“We’re just worried about the girl who got bit,” said Nigg. “We want her to be taken care off.”

Police say the woman caring for the dog is getting a citation. They could not release any more details about the case but said she would make a court appearance and next week more information about the case could be released.

“I’m sorry that this happened, and obviously it won’t happen again,” said Nigg. “We’re sorry it happened on our property, at all.”

