THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Premium Outlets, the newest outlet mall along Colorado’s Front Range, is getting ready to open in about a month. And the hiring process at the Thornton shopping area is in high gear.

When the mall opens Sept. 27 it will include stores like Kate Spade, Calvin Kline and Vineyard Vines.

It’s located off Interstate 25 and 136th.

On Thursday the mall held a job fair to fill nearly 500 positions. They are looking for everything from retail employees to mall maintenance and guest services workers.

Job seekers say it was convenient to get to meet with so many employers in one place.

“I’ve had a couple different companies come up to me and I’ve gone up to a couple different companies myself. Before I leave I’m going to meet with one again and meet some higher-ups within the district, even. So hopefully by the end of today I’ll have a new job,” Kaity Fisher told CBS4.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply online at denverpojobfair.splashthat.com.