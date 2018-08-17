  • CBS4On Air

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Premium Outlets, the newest outlet mall along Colorado’s Front Range, is getting ready to open in about a month. And the hiring process at the Thornton shopping area is in high gear.

colorado premium outlets 1 New Outlet Mall In Thornton Hiring Hundreds Of Employees

(credit: CBS)

When the mall opens Sept. 27 it will include stores like Kate Spade, Calvin Kline and Vineyard Vines.

It’s located off Interstate 25 and 136th.

On Thursday the mall held a job fair to fill nearly 500 positions. They are looking for everything from retail employees to mall maintenance and guest services workers.

colorado premium outlets 2 New Outlet Mall In Thornton Hiring Hundreds Of Employees

(credit: CBS)

Job seekers say it was convenient to get to meet with so many employers in one place.

“I’ve had a couple different companies come up to me and I’ve gone up to a couple different companies myself. Before I leave I’m going to meet with one again and meet some higher-ups within the district, even. So hopefully by the end of today I’ll have a new job,” Kaity Fisher told CBS4.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply online at denverpojobfair.splashthat.com.

