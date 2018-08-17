FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – An autopsy completed Friday afternoon confirms the identity of three bodies found earlier in the week as those of Shanann, Celeste, and Bella Watts.

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 1 of 3: On 8/17/18, Frederick Police Dept was informed by Weld County Coroner’s Office that autopsies of all three bodies associated with this investigation have been completed. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 18, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 2 of 3: The coroner’s office has positively identified those three bodies as; Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella Marie and Celeste Watts. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 18, 2018

Both the manner and cause of death will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office, and only after further lab testing has been completed.

In court documents filed by the state, the bodies of two of the victims in Frederick were in an oil well filled with crude oil for four days.

Those same documents suggest the victims might have been strangled.

On Friday afternoon, Watts’ attorneys filed a motion that “an expert be present at the autopsies to take swabs consistent with what” the DNA expert recommends.

That expert, Richard Eikelenboom, stated, “I have a lot of experience taking samples from dead bodies getting good results after strangulation.”

Eikelenboom is a forensic scientist who has testified as a DNA expert in trials across Colorado.

Frederick Police, the FBI, and CBI joined other agencies in the three-day search for Shanann Watts, and her daughters Bella and Celeste.

Chris Watts reported them as missing after suggesting they went to visit a friend and never returned.

Wednesday night, Chris was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of tampering with deceased bodies.

Sources told CBS4 Watts admitted to murdering his family, though law enforcement would not confirm nor deny those allegations.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday.