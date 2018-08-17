  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Camp Discovery, Clear Creek County, Cycling, Empire, Local TV, Tricia Downing

EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Paralympian from Denver is spending the next few days mentoring other women who use wheelchairs. This weekend marks the tenth year for Camp Discovery.

camp discovery 2 Camp Discovery Helps Women Who Use Wheelchairs

(credit: CBS)

It takes place at the Rocky Mountain Village in Empire.

camp discovery 3 Camp Discovery Helps Women Who Use Wheelchairs

(credit: CBS)

Women from across the country come to Colorado to join Tricia Downing in all sorts of outdoor activities. There’s rock climbing, ziplining, ariel yoga and a biathalon.

camp discovery 1 Camp Discovery Helps Women Who Use Wheelchairs

(credit: CBS)

Participants also build life-long relationships with women they can relate to.

“They build a support system with other women who have disabilities, who’ve experienced life in a wheelchair. And they just get to have a good time. They get to get away from their regular lives and forget about what’s happening at home or forget about whatever is happening that’s not fun and they get to have a good time here,” Downing said.

Downing was a former competitive cyclist before being paralyzed in a car crash in 2000. She’s since gone on to represent the United States in the Paralympic games.

