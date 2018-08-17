AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – On Saturday, August 18th, Aurora will host Global Fest, a free celebration of all the people from different countries and cultures that call Aurora home.

“Once a year we come together to celebrate our diversity and also the contributions of immigrants and refugees in the city,” said Ricardo Gambetta, the manager of the Office of International & Immigrant Affairs.

Aurora is the most diverse city in Colorado and one of the 10 most diverse cities in the nation. One in five residents was born internationally, and about 140 countries are represented. According to Gambetta, Aurora is the only city in the state that has a comprehensive plan for integrating immigrants into the community.

“The City of Aurora, for the last few years, has been working very well in trying to engage our immigrant and refugee populations here in the city,” Gambetta explained.

This is the fifth year for Global Fest. It’s the City’s premiere international celebration. There will be two stages offering a culturally diverse mix of dance and musical performances, as well as an international fashion show. Plus, eleven food trucks will be on hand offering a wide variety of cuisines.

“We want to highlight the contributions of immigrants and refugees in the City of Aurora. We recognize all the contributions that they make every single day. Our immigrant and refugee communities are one of the most important assets that we have here in the city. And being the most diverse city in the state of Colorado, I think it makes sense for us to come together as a community, once a year, and celebrate our diversity,” Gambetta told CBS4.

Global Fest is free and open to the public. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Great Lawn at the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday, August 18th.