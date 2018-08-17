AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora will host its 5th Global Fest on Saturday, August 18th. The festival is a celebration of all the different cultures that call Aurora home.

“This is Oromo dance. It is originally from Ethiopia,” said Sabe Kemer.

Kemer and her friends practiced the dance that they will perform at Global Fest.

“It’s a celebration dance, graduation, weddings, at various community events,” Kemer explained.

When they perform, they’ll wear traditional African clothing, an expression of the culture from which they come.

“It’s always a challenge when you’re in a new environment, and you have to learn a new language, a new culture, but when a city appreciates that new experience, and your neighbors and everyone is involved in what you experience, it makes it much easier,” Kemer told CBS4.

Global Fest is part of a bigger effort in Aurora to integrate the immigrant and refugee communities that reside in Aurora. It’s the most diverse city in the state. People from 140 different countries are living there.

“We want to highlight the contributions of immigrants and refugees in the City of Aurora,” said Ricardo Gambetta, the manager of the Office of International & Immigrant Affairs in Aurora.

Global Fest is designed to bring people together around cultural similarities and differences.

“It’s a great way to bring our culture into our new home, and share what we are, and what we do, and who we are with our Colorado community,” Kemer said.