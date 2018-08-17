ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada say they’re close to determining the identity of a dog owner who slipped away after their dog bit a woman in the face on a restaurant patio.

The restaurant, Rockabillies, is located at 64th and Ward Road and the incident happened on Aug. 7. The situation was captured on the restaurant’s security video.

The dog was on a leash on the patio with its owner. It appears it was a husky.

At one point, a woman at a table nearby started petting the dog and then out of nowhere it bit her in the face.

The woman’s male friend pushed the dog away and another woman, who appeared to be the dog’s owner, rushed over to the victim and then went inside momentarily. It appeared as though she might be going to get help. But when she returned, she quickly grabbed her things, took the dog and left the restaurant without giving the victim any kind of contact information.

The woman’s injuries from the bite were so bad that she needed eye surgery and could potentially have more operations.

Rockabillies has banned dogs from their restaurant in light of what happened.

“It’s awful. People used to bring their dogs out here all the time. We’d have water bowls out here for the dogs and now we can’t have dogs and it’s just a shame that this happened,” manager Cindy Nigg said.

Anyone who may recognize the dog’s owner or the two men at the table with her should contact Animal Management Officer J. Schoepflin at 720-898-6856.